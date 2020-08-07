Two of four new high school turf fields almost finished in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Four high school football fields in Raleigh County are getting an upgrade, and two are almost ready for game time.

Liberty, Shady Spring, Independence, and Woodrow Wilson High Schools are all getting new, synthetic turf fields. The fields are almost finished at Independence and Woodrow Wilson. Both fields should be ready for the upcoming football season.

Head Football Coach for the Flying Eagles, Street Sarret, said he is looking forward to a new season on these fields.

“Oh yeah (I’m) excited man, it’s just exciting for our whole town. These kids they deserve a turf field and the board of education stepped up, and man they are rolling, doing all four fields in the county. It will be exciting times around here,” Sarret said.

The construction crews are currently laying down turf at Woodrow Wilson. Coach Sarret said his team plans to practice on the turf by August 17, 2020.

The fields at Liberty and Shady Spring High school will be completed by 2021.