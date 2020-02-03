Two people arrested following stabbing in Fayette County

CANNELTON, WV (WVNS) — Two people are in jail following a stabbing incident in Fayette County.

It happened in Cannelton early Saturday, February 1, 2020. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a possible stabbing incident. The victim reportedly sustained a laceration wound to the thigh.

While the deputies were on their way to the scene, officers with the Smithers Police Department stopped a vehicle they believed left the scene. Two people inside the vehicle were arrested. Russell Sapp was charged with unlawful wounding. Peggy Querry was charged with obstructing.

Both were taken to the Mt. Olive Correctional Center.

Peggy Querry

