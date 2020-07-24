Two people arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two people were arrested after allegedly selling drugs in Fayette County.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was conducting controlled drug purchases in Fayette County over the last few days. Their investigation lead them to Debra McKean and Daniel Croft.

After obtaining a search warrant for a home on Jeffries Road in Fayetteville, both McKean and Croft were arrested. They were charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, a small child was found in the home and the WV Department of Health and Human Resources was called in to help. Deputies also found $2,000 in cash, a large amount of a substance consistent with heroin, and digital scales with packaging materials.

McKean and Croft are in the Southern Regional Jail. Their bond was set at $50,000.

