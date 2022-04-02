BRUSH FORK, WV (WVNS) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brush Fork.

According to Alan Christian, the Chief Deputy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in for a shooting around 9 P.M. on Friday, April 1, 2022 on Ember Circle in Brush Fork, Mercer County.

According to Christian, one of the males was taken to Princeton Community Hospital- Bluefield ER, formally known as Bluefield Regional Medical Center and then to Roanoke for treatment. The other was taken to Princeton Community Hospital. Christian said the investigating officers were unable to speak to the victim in Roanoke and that the other male refused to cooperate with investigators.

Details are still limited at this time. Stick with 59News as the investigation continues.