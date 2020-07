BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police need your help identifying two people wanted for theft.

Investigators said it happened June 30, 2020 at the Walmart on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. The items stolen and their value are unknown at this time.





The two suspects and the vehicle they drove, pictured above.

Courtesy: Beckley Police Department (Facebook)

Anyone who knows who the two pictured above are and/or the vehicle they drove is urged to call Beckley Police or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. A cash reward may be paid for information leading to an arrest.