BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department needs help identifying two men for reportedly stealing items from Walmart.

According to police officers, it happened on Saturday, December 7, at the Walmart in Beckley. Officers believe both men stole sporting goods and other items which totaled $500.

They were seen leaving the area in a small white Toyota passenger car.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Neal Smith at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.