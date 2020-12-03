Administrators with Mercer County Schools confirm multiple positive COVID-19 cases

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools (MCS) confirm multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the county school system.

In a MCS Facebook post, they confirmed an employee in the Maintenance Department had tested positive for COVID-19. Two positive cases were also confirmed at Bluefield High School.

Investigations and contact tracing is currently being conducted. All those affected will be quarantined. Deep cleaning and disinfection of all affected areas will be completed.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information on these cases will be released.