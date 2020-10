PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases in employees of Mercer County Schools. An employee at Straley School and an employee at Mercer School both tested positive for the virus.

Students and staff known to be exposed to the positive case are quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department is conducting contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of both schools will be completed.