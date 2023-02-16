PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Two high school students signed to play football with colleges in West Virginia on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Princeton Tiger standouts Grant Cochran will play for West Virginia University and Brodee Ricepenned with Concord University.

Both Cochran and Rice are excited to play at the next level and are thankful for the opportunity and challenge college football will bring.

“You know, being a tiger we show a lot of heart and hustle, so I feel as if Concord shows the same kind of grit and toughness that we showed here at Princeton,” said Rice.

Cochran, on the other hand, said, “Growing up, every Saturday, me and my dad, brother, and family would always watch the Mountaineers play and it’s always been a dream of mine to play there, [so] to have the opportunity to do that is just pretty cool.”

Rice plans to study Exercise Science, and Cochran plans on studying Business and Healthcare Administration.