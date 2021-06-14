Two shootings in Mercer County leave one dead and police with a lot of questions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One man is dead and another suspect is on the run after two separate shootings in Mercer County over the weekend.

Two shootings within two hours. That is not the norm for southern West Virginia. Deputies in Mercer County are investigating the crimes that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The first, at a home in Maple Acres in Glenwood, where the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said an argument between two men allegedly led to a shooting just after midnight.

“Once police arrived there, we found one person lying in his yard and he had gunshots to the chest. We found another person close by in another vehicle and he also sustained a gunshot wound,”

said Chief Deputy Parks.

One of the men, Harold Ray, later died at the hospital. The other man, Juan Tabb, is recovering and expected to be okay. Fast forward two hours, when another shooting happened on U.S. 460 and Locust Street. He said both vehicles allegedly started shooting at each other.

Deputies said in this incident, two men were fighting at a bar and got kicked out. Afterwards, one of the people involved in the argument was driving on U.S. 460 when another car pulled up to them in the passing lane. The people in the passing vehicle allegedly began firing shots into the other vehicle. The gunshot victim pulled over and was later taken to the hospital. Deputies are investigating a claim that these two shootings could be connected.

“The detectives are looking to see if there’s a possibility they are linked, as unbelievable as it could be for that area, but it was close in the time. We’re receiving a lot of stuff saying there is a link, I don’t know how substantial a link it was,” said Parks.



A BOLO has been issued for a blue Humvee H2 in connection to the second shooting. If you have any information, contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.