Two students receive minor injuries following school bus accident in Fayette County

BEARDS FORK, WV (WVNS) — Two students were transported to a local hospital after their bus was involved in an accident.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened on Deepwater Mountain Road in the Beards Fork area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. It involved a school bus and a van. The driver of the van left the scene, but deputies were able to find him a few miles away near Wriston.

The bus was carrying 14 children. Two of the children were taken to Montgomery General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The other 12 were taken to their destinations by another school bus.

The driver of the van was evaluated by the Sheriff’s Department Drug Recognition Expert. It was determined the driver was not impaired. He was still cited for Driving While License Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, and Driving Left of Center.

