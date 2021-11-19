Two students, teacher from Meadow Bridge Elementary awarded scholarship to space camp

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Cory Cooper and Aubrielle Williams were chosen as the winners of the Failure Is Not An Option Space Camp Scholarship.

For the first time ever, a teacher from Meadow Bridge, Ms. Cammy, also received a scholarship to attend Space Camp For Educators.

3rd, 4th and 5th graders at Meadow Bridge Elementary gathered in the gymnasium to hear presentations from Lt. Col. Russ Dufford, a former Meadow Bridge student himself, and other professionals in the aerospace field on Friday, November 19, 2021.

“The thing about this school is that usually when I ask the questions, these kids get more of the engineering questions correct than a lot of the other high schools that I speak to in other states,” said Lt. Col. Dufford.

“The sky’s the limit for these guys and that’s what we want them to understand,” added Principal Mark Gladwell. “Whatever their dream is, we want them to chase it.”

Lt. Col Dufford and his family founded the Failure Is Not An Option Space Camp Scholarship in 2015, and have sponsored trips to space camp for Meadow Bridge Elementary students every year since the scholarship began.

Two other students were also selected as alternate winners, should Cooper or Williams be unable to attend space camp.