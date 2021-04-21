Two Tazewell Bulldogs sign to play college athletics

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Two Tazewell Bulldogs signed to continued playing their sports in college.



Gavin Lee, a shot put and discus thrower, will be playing for Emory and Henry College in Virginia. Trevor Collins will be playing tennis at Southwest Virginia Community College. Both students said they are excited to get started, especially after the unknown of the last two years because of the pandemic.

“It was a lot of pressure this year because it was my final year, but now that I have another 4 years. I have plenty more to look forward to,” said Lee.

Collins said after not having a season last year and a very short one this year, he is just happy to be playing the sport he loves.

“I’m really happy and glad that I get to be a part of college,” said Collins.



Both boys said they are thankful for their coaches and teachers for helping them make it through the school year and get them where they need to be to succeed.