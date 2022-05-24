BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A two vehicle accident in Bluewell ends in death.

According to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident in front of Lynn’s Drive In on Route 52 in Bluewell. When they got to the scene, they saw a white Ford Escape rear-ended a blue motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where they later died. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The victim’s body was sent to the WV State Medical Examiners Office for an exam and identification.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this accident should call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.