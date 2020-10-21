Two Wyoming County communities will not participate in trick-or-treating

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two communities in Wyoming County are not observing trick-or-treating this year.

Both Pineville and Mullens will not observe the annual Halloween tradition this year. City leaders cited COVID-19 concerns and looking out for the safety of residents as the reasons for their decisions.

Mayor of Pineville Mike Kodak said many people were concerned about participating in this Halloween.

“We had a few citizens concern, especially the elderly, that if we had trick or treating they weren’t going to participate. And the council decided from there, given our current situation, we were not going to have a formal trick-or-treating,” Kodak explained.

City leaders told 59News they cannot stop people from trick-or-treating, but the tradition is not sanctioned by either community.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News