BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the U-Haul building on Ragland Road in Beckley is on fire.

59News received multiple calls from viewers and received video of smoke coming from the building. It is unknown at this moment whether or not any injuries occurred. Raleigh County Emergency Services said Ragland Road is closed until further notice.

Video Courtesy of Gary Milam

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the fire.