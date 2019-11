PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A U-Haul truck crashed into the Dairy Queen drive-thru on Oakvale Road in Princeton on the afternoon of Saturday, November 16.

Mercer County dispatchers say the call came in at 3:50 p.m. and added that no one was injured.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, East River Fire Department and Princeton rescue have responded. As of 4:55 p.m. they are still on scene.

Stay with 59 news for updates on this story.

still on scene