Multiple U.K. variant cases discovered in Fayette County

Fayetteville, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department has announced the discovery of the deadlier U.K. coronavirus variant (B.1.117) in Fayette County.

“This is a reminder that even though COVID seems less of a threat, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge: wear masks in public, continue to physically distance, avoid both indoor and large gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” said Dr. Anita Stuart, the county’s health officer.

The B.1.117 coronavirus variant is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom and is why many know this version of the virus as the ‘U.K. variant’. According to a press release from the Fayette County Health Department, this version of the coronavirus is known to be 1.5 times more contagious than the original variant.

With this being the first confirmed U.K. variant cases in Fayette County, Dr. Stewart worries there may be more cases throughout the community yet to be detected.

“We can’t say how widespread it is in Fayette County, but it’s concerning. We are seeing an uptick in cases over the last week. We must continue to be vigilant,” Dr. Stewart said.

The Fayette County Health Department discovered the variant as part of laboratory surveillance work during the pandemic. For COVID-19 data in Fayette County and more coronavirus related health information, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx.