U.S. 219 closed in Ronceverte after cement truck crashes into ditch

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A portion of U.S. 219 is closed in Greenbrier County after a cement truck went into a ditch blocking part of the roadway.

Dispatchers told 59News the truck crashed on Ronceverte Hill Monday, October 12th. The truck was full, and some of the cement leaked. The road is closed while crews try to get the truck out of the ditch and clean up. Drivers should find an alternate route. No injuries were reported.

Fairlea EMS, Ronceverte Fire Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, and Ronceverte Police Department.