U.S. and State Flags to fly half-staff on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 West Virginia will honor two fallen Capitol Police officers. All U.S. and State flags will be flown at half-staff.

The order applies to all State-owned facilities. It will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, one week after the incident at the U.S. Capitol. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset. This comes after President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. Flags for fly at half-staff at all federal facilities.

The action is to honor the life and service of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. Sicknick died on Thursday, Jan. 7. Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday.