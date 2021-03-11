U.S. Marshals are looking for Tyrone Pugh on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, WV – The United States Marshals Service is requesting help from the public top find a man wanted on drug charges. The suspect is known to travel in multiple areas of West Virginia, including Beckley.

James Tyrone Pugh

A press release that was issued by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday, March 11, 2021 stated that Marshals are searching for James Tyrone Pugh, who also goes by the nicknames “Tyke” and “Fam.” The release stated that Pugh is a 46-year-old black man who is approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 195-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Marshals said Pugh was indicted by the FBI Mon Metro Drug Task Force for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute in October 2020.

The release stated in addition to Beckley, Pugh is known to travel in the Morgantown and Wheeling areas. Pugh also has ties to other states including New York, Texas, Illinois, California and Florida.

Marshals are asking any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Pugh to contact the US Marshals Services at 304-623-0486.