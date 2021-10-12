U.S. Marshals make 44 arrests through Operation Invictus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of arrests, including multiple felonies were announced by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of WV.
According to U.S. Marshals, a total of 44 arrests were made between September 7 to September 24, 2021, through Operation Invictus. Multiple felonies were included in the roundup. Charges range from First Degree Murder to Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding
The CUFF taskforce said they also found guns and drugs throughout the arrests. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the arrests.