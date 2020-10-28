U.S. Marshals Service and Mercer County law enforcement agencies celebrate successful partnership

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service gathered today to recognize the success of their partnership.

The U.S. Marshals Service CUFF Task Force recently had two successful operations in Southern West Virginia. They involve Operation Double Impact, which helped catch dozens of fugitives, and Operation Autumn Hope, which located several missing children in the area.

U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous said having this partnership helps put away dangerous and violent criminals.

“This is something that the marshals service couldn’t do alone, and in fact, their agencies couldn’t do it alone, but when we get together, we’re accomplishing great things. We’re going to continue to accomplish great things for Southern West Virginia and for our country,” Baylous said.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Princeton Police Department are just a few of the partnerships in the CUFF Task Force.