U.S. Marshals, state agencies locating people wanted on capias warrants in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – In just one day’s work, 15 people from a list of nearly 60 wanted on capias warrants out of Raleigh County were found and arrested.

It is all thanks to efforts made by the the U.S Marshals Service Southern District of WV in conjunction with ten state law enforcement agencies. Deputy Michael Baylous explained they all make up a C.U.F.F.E.D task force.

“The C.U.F.F.E.D task force is the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division,” Baylous added. “It allows the Marshal Service to give special deputation to local and state officers so they can go to work with Deputy Marshals, and they can cross boundaries or jurisdictions to issue arrests.”

Those agencies include Beckley and Princeton PD, state police, state parole, and Raleigh, Mercer, Putnam, Roane, Kanawha, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Departments.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller, said when a person fails to appear for a hearing in circuit court, the prosecutor requests a capias warrant for his or her arrest.

“To all the defendants still out there who have not been arrested, call your lawyers, we’re gonna get you,” Keller said.

While this delays her job, she said she is always more worried about what is at stake for the victims of their crimes, which range from child abuse, to property damage, or drugs.

“There are, in many of these cases, victims who have their case delayed,” Keller said. “But also, sure, there are some people who make a one time mistake and we’ll never see them again, but that’s usually not the case.”

Keller said when a person who is wanted on a capias warrant turns him or herself in, he or she is in a better position to get home confinement instead of jail.