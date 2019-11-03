U.S. Senator Joe Manchin introduces SLAP Act to protect American worker’s pensions

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVNS) – United States Senator Joe Manchin introduced a new bill to the legislation this week that would protect American worker’s pensions. It’s called “Stop Looting American Pensions” – also called the SLAP Act.

A press release read, “For far too long, American greed has influenced Wall Street firms that have taken over companies, cut wages and paid executives large bonuses while walking away from their pension obligations for their employees and retirees.”

The SLAP Act changes current bankruptcy laws to increase the priority of workers during bankruptcy proceedings. Simply put – it moves American workers to the front of the line.

It also mandates that companies must continue to make minimum funding contributions towards pension plans during bankruptcy proceedings, increases look back periods from two years to six years, prohibits sales of all of the debtor’s assets within 60 days of filing bankruptcy, and expands restrictions on executive pay during bankruptcy.

“Every paycheck, 10.6 million hardworking men and women take home less pay and instead invest in their pension plan with their employer. Workers expect the wages they have contributed to be there when they retire, as they were promised. But under current law, worker’s pensions aren’t protected, and executive and investment firms exploit bankruptcy law for their own benefit. That it isn’t right,” said Senator Manchin.

The introduction of the bill coincides with coal giant Murray Energy’s filing for bankruptcy on Tuesday. The United Mine Workers Union said in a statement that the bankruptcy is likely to affect the fragile standing of miners’ health care and pensions.

“”If Murray Energy refuses to pay their pension obligations, the UMWA pension fund will be insolvent by this time next year. The SLAP Act ensures all workers, union and non-union, are treated fairly when a company files for bankruptcy and ends the inequities of the current system,” Sen. Manchin responded. “This legislation is necessary as companies nationwide are using the laws of this nation to pull the rug from under their workers by skirting their pension obligations. In West Virginia, we’re all too familiar with this. It is unacceptable, and it’s time we stand up for the American worker and protect their pensions.”