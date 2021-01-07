Congressional leaders issue statements on the 2020 election certification

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November’s presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

(WVNS) — The votes by the electoral college in the 2020 General Election were certified by Congress at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The session resumed after an extended siege on the U.S. Capitol Building as both houses debated an objection to the results from Arizona.

On Thursday morning, U.S. Congressional leaders began to issue statements on the certification. The first came from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

“Today’s certification makes official what we have known since November: that at noon on January 20th, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will lead our nation to a healthier, fairer, more prosperous future. “But we all must condemn—in the strongest possible terms—the attempt yesterday to rob the American people of their duly elected leaders. Goaded by the President and abetted by some of my fellow Senators, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of an effort to overturn the presidential election results and install an unelected government. We know exactly how we got to this point. What will the Republican leaders who have enabled the outgoing President do to restore peace, law, and order after this four-year flirt with authoritarianism? “Today, we are reminded that democracy must be nourished if we are to keep it. The attack on the Capitol was an attack on all Americans. In response, all Americans must stand together if we are to restore our democracy.” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued the following statement 12:41 a.m. before the certification was completed.

“Today was a difficult and dark day in our nation’s history. But let’s be clear – our democracy prevailed. Late tonight, Congress will certify the results of the 2020 presidential election just as the U.S. Constitution empowers us to do. In just 14 days, there will be a peaceful transition of power. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were legitimately elected and are our next President and Vice President. It is time to come together and begin to move forward as one nation. God bless the United States of America.” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito retweeted this from Brad McElninny: