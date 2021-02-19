U.S. Senators announce more than $2.5 million for Head Start projects in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — United States Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced additional funding to support Head Start services across the Mountain State.

Senators Capito and Manchin, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, revealed the $2,531,366 will be going to two separate organizations. The Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. will be receiving $1,352,396, with the Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start getting $1,178,970. The funds are being made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Head Start plays such an important role in establishing the educational foundation of the children in our state. That’s why I have been a Head Start champion for years, continuously advocating for additional resources for our programs across West Virginia. Investing in our children is a direct investment into our future, and I look forward to the positive impact Head Start will continue to have in the Mountain State,” Senator Capito said.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education. Our Head Start programs provide children with the skills and foundation they need to succeed, no matter their background,” Senator Manchin said. “As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs, I am pleased the HHS is investing in projects across the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for Head Start funding to provide all West Virginia children with the educational opportunities they deserve.”