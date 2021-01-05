U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce flood control rehabilitation funding in Mercer County

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support the Supplemental Watershed Plan Brush Creek 14 in southern West Virginia.

The funds, equaling $3,739,700 will aid in the restoration of a damaged flood control dam constructed in Mercer County in 1966. The funding is authorized by the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act.

Senate Appropriations Committee members Capito and Manchin released the following statements on the funding:

“We know all too well the devastating impact that flooding can have in West Virginia. That is why it is incredibly important that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that our communities are protected and their residents remain safe. This project will rehabilitate Brush Creek Site 14 of the Brush Creek Watershed in Mercer County, effectively protecting hundreds of homes, businesses, and buildings in Maple Acres, Glenwood, and Princeton. Being proactive is the best course of action, and I’m thankful that USDA recognized the need for this federal assistance in our state,” said Senator Capito.

“Many areas of our state have been impacted by devastating floods over the years, taking precious lives, homes and livelihoods from our fellow West Virginians. Ensuring the safety of our people and businesses is and will continue to be a top priority of mine,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will help address damage to the Brush Creek Watershed dam in Mercer County and ensure continued protection for countless homes and businesses. I am pleased the USDA has acknowledged the urgency of this repair and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to advocate for funding that helps our state manage our aging infrastructure.”