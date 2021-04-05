UBB mine worker visits monument on 11th anniversary of explosion

WHITESVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While many people spent their day as normal on April 5, 2021, others remembered the tragedy of the Upper Big Branch mine disaster at the UBB Monument near Whitesville.

Terry Peterson worked at the UBB Mine during the time of the explosion. He said he visits the monument every single year to remember those who worked alongside him.

Peterson worked the second shift on this day 11 years ago. He said when he showed up to work, it was utter chaos.

“A lot of these guys right here, I worked with,” Peterson said. “As a matter of fact, one of them I trained as a red hat. I miss him. I miss all of them. I just wish this never happened.”

Peterson said after he visits the monument in Whitesville, he goes to the site of the explosion. He added he helped install the plaque at the site.