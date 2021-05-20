UK variant in Mercer County, Health Director says lack of vaccinations to blame

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 continues to rear its head in Mercer County. Following a 100 percent jump in positive cases from March to April, Mercer County Health Director Roger Topping said the UK variants are showing up in the community.

Topping said he believes it is a direct cause of low numbers of vaccinations. He said vaccine numbers plummeted in the last month and more positive cases come up everyday.

Topping said these variants are not targeting just the elderly or vulnerable, they are hitting young and old alike.

“It knows no age boundary. Twelve-year-old, 13-year-old, 68-year-old and everything in between,” said Topping.



Topping said he is urging people to continue getting vaccinated. He said the community is only hurting themselves and others by not getting the vaccine. He said he is concerned, but also optimistic because younger age groups are beginning to get vaccinated.