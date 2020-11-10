Union leaders, Kroger execs still no closer to agreement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Negotiations continued on Monday, November 9, 2020 between union leaders and representatives from Kroger. Union members are fighting for better pay and benefits.

Mark Cordle is a local union member and worked for Kroger for almost four decades. He said these negotiations have been going on since August.

“The last straw was that they handed what they called, not their final proposal, but a proposal they thought maybe we could work with and they told us to mull it over,” Cordle explained.

Cordle said there is no resolution in sight.

“I think it was over 1,400 votes against the contract, and if I’m not mistaken somewhere in the neighborhood of 170 to accept the contract,” Cordle said.

Another meeting was held on Monday, but Cordle said no decision was made.

“We were asked to come in for a zoom call and the union said since Kroger isn’t gonna offer anything else or even talk to us, it’s time for us to get a proposal together and send it back to them and right now. We’re just waiting on them to come back and give us an answer, or meet us at the bargaining table and talk some things over,” Cordle said.

Kroger released the following statement to 59News: