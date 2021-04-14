Union Mission picking up slack after fellow food bank closes doors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission feeds hundreds of families in Bluefield and surrounding areas.

Director Craig Hammond said with the closure of the Bluefield Salvation Army site, he expects the mission to pick up on traffic; however, he said he is not concerned, he knows the city will continue to support the mission.

“This community is probably one of the most generous communities I’ve ever known and I’ve been around. And let me tell you, we’ve been blessed beyond measure,” said Hammond.

Hammond said they will continue their support of the Salvation Army and the Bluefield community.