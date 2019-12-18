United Methodist Temple to host free dinner on Christmas Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – United Methodist Temple in Beckley will host an annual free dinner on Christmas Day.

The dinner takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 23, 2019 at “The Place” behind United Methodist Temple off Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Pastor Steve Hamrick told 59 News the event is open to everyone in the area who needs a hot meal, good conversation, or maybe does not want to cook. There will also be free coats available to take.

“It’s a big meal of turkey and ham and all the fixings,” Hamrick added. “You can come and find food if they’re hungry, fellowship if they’re lonely or a place to be served, we’ve got over 40 people that are gonna be here to help serve.”

The full menu includes turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls, desserts, and tea, coffee and Kool-Aid. Meals are dine-in only.

Shuttle service on the United Methodist Temple mini-bus is available beginning at 10:30 a.m., and running every 20 minutes until 1:30 p.m., at the following locations: Beckley Newspapers, Carpenter’s Corner, Five Corners, Senior Center on South Kanawha Street, Beckley Raleigh-County Armory/Convention Center, Pine Haven near the Jackie Withrow Center (Pinecrest), Wildwood House and Pagoda.

Return service runs from The Place until 2:30 p.m.