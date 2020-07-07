United States Postal Service holds virtual job fair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The United States Postal Service (USPS) will host a virtual job fair from Tuesday, July 14 to Saturday, July 18. The organization is looking to fill a number of part-time positions with benefits.

Call centers are set up for people who may have questions or need help with the application process. They will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Here at the numbers to call:

Virginia Call Center 240,241,242 304-980-4500 Virginia Call Center 243, 245 304-561-1066 Southern WV Call Center 304-746-5002 Northern WV Call Center 1 304-623-7785 Northern WV Call Center 2 304-746-5164

Exam capacity is limited, here is what you need:

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and provide use of a personal vehicle suitable for rural mail delivery (for Rural Carrier Associate positions).

Applicants must be available to work on an as-needed basis. These are part-time positions with benefits available.

Applicants must have a valid email address and monitor daily for instruction/correspondence.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and successfully complete all pre-employment screening requirements.

More information is available for position description, salary, exam requirements and more at the postal service’s website

LATEST POSTS: