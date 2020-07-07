United States Postal Service holds virtual job fair

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The United States Postal Service (USPS) will host a virtual job fair from Tuesday, July 14 to Saturday, July 18. The organization is looking to fill a number of part-time positions with benefits.
Call centers are set up for people who may have questions or need help with the application process. They will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Here at the numbers to call:
|Virginia Call Center 240,241,242
|304-980-4500
|Virginia Call Center 243, 245
|304-561-1066
|Southern WV Call Center
|304-746-5002
|Northern WV Call Center 1
|304-623-7785
|Northern WV Call Center 2
|304-746-5164
Exam capacity is limited, here is what you need:
- Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and provide use of a personal vehicle suitable for rural mail delivery (for Rural Carrier Associate positions).
- Applicants must be available to work on an as-needed basis. These are part-time positions with benefits available.
- Applicants must have a valid email address and monitor daily for instruction/correspondence.
- Applicants must be 18 years or older and successfully complete all pre-employment screening requirements.
More information is available for position description, salary, exam requirements and more at the postal service’s website
