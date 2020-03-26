United Way announces mask drop-off locations in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Greenbrier Valley announced several drop-off locations for those who want to donate masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way and St. James’ Episcopal Church teamed up Senator Joe Manchin’s office to support MASKS 4 WV. It is a statewide initiative to get people to sew masks due to the shortage of personal protective equipment.

People who can sew are asked to volunteer to make masks. Those who cannot sew can donate clean and new 100 percent cotton fabric and elastic.

“We thank Charleston Area Medical Center for kicking off the effort and are pleased to help coordinate volunteerism in the Greenbrier Valley. Local community members, faith-based groups, and others who are working from home during this time are already getting busy sewing and sharing their talents,” said United Way Executive Director Erin Hurst.

Beginning Friday, March 26, 2020, the United Way of Greenbrier Valley will collect crafted masks and donated supplies in designated bins located in the following locations:

St. James’ Episcopal Church: 468 Church St, Lewisburg, Box located in breezeway near office door M-F 9:30am – 3:30pm

St. Thomas Episcopal Church: 340 Main St. W, WSS, Box located in entrance way of Butler Hall at the covered walkway between the church and the hall M-F 9am – 4pm.

Ronceverte Presbyterian Church: 261 Locust St, Ronceverte, Box located just inside church door M-F 9am – 5pm.

City National Bank: 709 Nicholas St, Rupert, Box is located in covered drive-thru island during banking hours

City National Bank: 1218 Main St, Rainelle, Box is located in covered drive-thru island during banking hours.

For questions, contact United Way of Greenbrier Valley (304) 647-3783 or info@unitedwaygbv.org.