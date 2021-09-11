United Way gives back with Rubber Ducky Dash event

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Goodrich Lake at the Summit Bechtel Reserve was taken over by a sea of yellow during Adventure On! Freedom Fest.

Thousands of rubber ducks were off to the finish line Saturday, September 11, 2021. It was all to raise money to support people right here in our area with help from the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Tom Arkwright traveled from Ohio for the festival. He stopped by the United Way to donate, saying no matter where they are it feels good to help others.

“The United Way does great no matter where it is. Whoever they help, someone is getting the benefit,” Arkwright said.

If you would like to donate to the United Way, visit their website.