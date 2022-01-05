United Way looking for volunteers to work at warming centers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The United Way of Southern West Virginia is looking for volunteers to work at it’s warming centers this winter.

With below freezing temperatures on the horizon, many people are looking for safe places to keep warm. United Way is helping out by teaming up with the Beckley Community United Methodist Church to offer the church’s fellowship hall as a place for people to stay warm overnight.

The organization is asking for local volunteers to help out when the centers are open.

“We absolutely need volunteers,” said United Way of Southern West Virginia Chair, Trena Dacal. “We know that Thursday and Friday this week, two days back to back, we’ll be opening the warming center because temperatures are likely to reach single digits. And then also possibly a few days next week. Most of these folks are volunteers working, and we’d love to have a huge list to pull from so people don’t get fatigued with their volunteerism.”

The warming center will be open Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 8p.m. To volunteer, contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia at (304) 253-2111