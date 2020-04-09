United Way of Greenbrier Valley launches COVID-19 relief fund

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation and the United Way of Greenbrier Valley launched a COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund. The announcement was made on April 8, 2020.

The fund will provide grants to non-profit organizations, civic and religious affiliated groups, and others in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the consequences of this outbreak.

Local businesses, private foundations, and individuals donated more than $100,000 to the fund.

“We wanted to respond to this crisis in the best way we know how: by fundraising in support of local programs and projects,” said Erin Hurst, executive director of United Way GBV

The goal of this partnership is to provide relief, comfort, and a sense of stability to the communities the Community Foundation and United Way serves.

The top priorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are:

ensure students out of school have access to food

guarantee the safety and protection of our senior population

provide basic needs assistance to our largely tourism-based workforce

Applications will be reviewed as they are received and awards will be made as quickly as possible. Currently, there is no application deadline.

People can help by donating to the fund. Visit UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/covid19 to donate. Checks can also be made out to GVCF and mailed to P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg, WV 24901.