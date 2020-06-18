United Way of Southern West Virginia cancels 2020 Dancing With the Stars

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –An annual fundraiser for the United Way of Southern West Virginia is postponed until next year. Executive Director Megan Legursky said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to make the tough decision to postpone.

She said while she will miss having the event, keeping everyone safe is her top priority.

“I just didn’t think it was fair to our community, and like I said, the dancers to get out there and ask people directly following a pandemic, directly following the holidays to support our organization and put themselves out there on the line that strongly because our event is successful because of everyone’s efforts,” Legursky said.

Legursky said she is looking forward to getting everyone together next year. The new date for Dancing With the Stars is Friday, September 24, 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News