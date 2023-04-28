BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local fundraising event returns to the area for the 10th year.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia held it’s revel party for the 10th annual Dancing with the Stars. The local fundraiser allows locals to cut a rug to raise funds for the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Dancers will hold fundraising events to compete for the people’s choice award, and then they will strut their stuff to win the judges choice trophy. Trena Dacal, the Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said the money raised will go directly to organizations to help the community.

“This provides so much funding for our partner agencies. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so it means a great deal to have a successful event. We’re in our 10th year, and we’re really excited,” Dacal said.

Our very own 59News Reporter Jessica Farrish will be participating in this year’s event as she looks to burn up the dance floor to help the United Way of Southern West Virginia.