BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– And after Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a day meant to encourage people to give back, generously.

United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting a Diaper and Donation drive for its annual Giving Tuesday.

The organization is asking the public for diapers and wipes, or donations this Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said additional giving opportunities will be available at the Croft Street headquarters when people drop off donations.

“We’ll also have our Rubbery Ducky Duck Pluck here if people want to ‘adopt’ ducks for our last fundraiser,” Dacal said. “We just encourage everybody to come by, visit our website if they can’t stop by and support United Way and our community.”