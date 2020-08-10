United Way of Southern West Virginia to fundraise through Krispy Kreme

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – United Way of Southern West Virginia is putting on a fundraiser that is sure to be a treat for everyone.

The United Way is teaming up with Krispy Kreme to raise money. It takes place Thursday, August 20, 2020. Organizations can pre-order until Thursday, August 13, 2020. Those who order a minimum of 20 boxes will get their doughnuts delivered.

United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky said this is too sweet of a deal to pass up.

“We are having to get creative right now as you can imagine in a non-profit world during a pandemic. So we are just trying to think of simple ways to engage our community and we said who doesn’t love Krispy Kreme’s,” said Legursky.

United Way of Southern West Virginia will have tents in the area to pick up doughnuts by the dozen on August 20, 2020.

They will have two tents in Raleigh County, and one in both Fayette and Wyoming Counties. People can buy and pick up from these tents from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., or until they run out. Find out specific locations here.