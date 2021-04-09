United Way of Southern West Virginia to host 5K race

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Lace up your running shoes, an upcoming race is the perfect way to get outside and active.

To celebrate Earth Day, the United Way of Southern West Virginia will be holding 5K at the New River Park. Along with the 5K, they will also have live music, flower sales, and Cow Chip Bingo.

Executive Director Trena Dacal, said this early spring event will allow people to get out and get active while raising money for the United Way.

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting something in April to really kind of launch the spring events and get people outside,” Dacal said. “We know we can do those things safely so it feels good to be able to do that.”

The 5K will happen Saturday April, 24, 2021. For registration information, visit United Way of Southern West Virginia.