RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — United Way of Southern West Virginia volunteers visited every second-grade classroom in Raleigh County on Monday, May 22, 2023, to encourage students to read over the summer.

Volunteers read from the book “Charlotte’s Web,” a classic children’s story by E.B. White which follows the friendship between a lovable pig, Wilbur, and a clever spider, Charlotte, who hatches a plan to save Wilbur’s life.

Coal City Elementary School teacher Natasha Cook said students lose important literacy skills if they do not read during the summer break. She added that she welcomed United Way of Southern West Virginia into the classroom.

59News Anchor Izzy Post reads to students at Daniels Elementary

“Community involvement is awesome,” said Cook, who was recently honored as Raleigh County Teacher of the Year. “Any time the kids can have somebody different, other than just me they get excited.”

Cook urged parents to begin reading to their children, from birth.

“Reading is probably one of the best things you can do for your kids from a very early age,” said Cook.

Parents who are not confident readers but who still want their children to build literacy skills early in life may dial 211, United Way of Southern West Virginia’s resource hotline, to get help from local agencies.

Beckley Area Foundation and United Way of Southern West Virginia partnered to give every second grader in Raleigh County a copy of “Charlotte’s Web” during the Read Aloud.

