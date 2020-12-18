United Way of Southern WV announces new Executive Director

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Leadership at the United Way of Southern West Virginia is changing. Trena Dacal is the new executive director of the non-profit organization.

Dacal is no stranger to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. She worked there close to 10 years, with her most recent position as a Board Member.

She said with all of her experience with the non-profit, she looks forward to following in the foot steps of the previous executive directors.

“As working with them in their roles as executive director, I’m sure I’ve learned from watching them do it. I hope I have,” Dacal said. “I’m just excited to step into the role and see what I can do with it and make it my own.”

Dacal began as a volunteer with the United Way. She said after seeing all of the money stay local, she knew this organization was for her.

“Primarily, the fact that the dollars that are given to United Way of Southern West Virginia stay in Southern West Virginia,” Dacal said. “It’s local, the dollars are local and the services are local, and that is what has kept my interest.”

Dacal said she just wants to say thank you to the community and hopes to show her passion for Southern West Virginia with her new role.

“I just want to thank the community for always being a source for United Way. We have wonderful people here in Southern West Virginia, it’s a giving community,” Dacal said.

Dacal will officially take over as Executive Director on January 4, 2021.