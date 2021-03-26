United Way of Southern WV gears up Denim for a Difference Fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia is getting ready to host its annual Denim for a Difference fundraiser. The fundraiser kicks off on Monday, March 29, 2021 and runs through Friday, April 2, 2021.

Employees will get the chance to wear jeans all week while also supporting a great cause. Trena Dacal is the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“Absolutely anybody. We get a lot of support from schools, local offices, government agencies. If you’re still working from home and you’re wearing your leggings, you can sign on and support it and reach out to us,” Dacal said.

For additional information, visit their website.