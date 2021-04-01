United Way partners with City of Beckley to provide warming center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With weather predictions of below freezing wind chills, there will be a warming center made available overnight Thursday, April 1, 2021, into Friday morning, April 2, 2021.

The warming center will be located at the Soldier’s Memorial Theatre Building at 200 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. The center will begin accepting guests at 8 p.m. on Thursday night and will stay open until 8 a.m. the following morning.

This is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley. The warming station is meant for those needing shelter and warmth during such cold conditions.

The effort is asking for volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal to schedule training and available shifts. Trena can be reached at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org.

The shifts are 8:00 p.m. – midnight, midnight – 4:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. on the designated nights that the Warming Center is open.

In addition to this warming center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is open 24/7 and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive.