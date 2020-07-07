United Way provides help to non-profits during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Help is a word so many of people are calling out during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ones clocking in to work on the front line. Megan Legursky, Executive Director at the United Way of Southern West Virginia, told 59 News help is available.

“We are here to do as much as we can. While we aren’t the ones personally on the front line, we are here to be the resource to those agencies who are,” Legursky said.

One of the agencies the United Way partners with works daily to help one of the most vulnerable populations during this time. The Raleigh County Commission on Aging makes sure senior citizens get the food and proper care they need. The commission offers grab-to-go boxes of food and other services. Director of Social Services, Terri Tilley, said those at the United Way continue to lend a helping hand so the commission on aging can do its part for the elderly community.

“The United Way helped us with purchasing food to give to people in food boxes. We just purchase a whole lot of food and put that in boxes, and when somebody says I don’t have enough food, we have it to deliver to them,” Legursky said.

Legursky said helping the commission on aging with food is just one of the many things they do to help these non-profits over the last couple of months.

“We’ve been accepting donations of personal protective equipment and getting those out to our partner agencies, and of course helping them with our community response funds, as well as some allocations that were already in line for 2020,” Legursky said.

Legursky said they still take donations and funds to help serve the people of southern West Virginia. Give their office a call at (304)-253-2111 or visit their website for more information on services and ways to help out during the pandemic.