BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, March 20th is the first day of the Denim for a Difference Week for the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Between three and four dozen local businesses, including schools, sign up for Denim for a Difference and give their employees the chance to dress down for the week, wearing denim or other less formal clothes.

United Way has held this event for more than a dozen years.

People can pay either five dollars for one day, ten dollars for three days or fifteen dollars for the entire week.

The money raised goes to United Way’s fundraising and grant program, with some years seeing as much as $6 to $7,000 raised.

United Way’s executive director, Trena Dacal, said even small contributions can make a huge difference.

“15 dollars can help us provide a pair of shoes for a child at school that doesn’t have the proper footwear,” said Dacal. “15 dollars helps us subsidize the home delivered meals from our senior centers. 15 dollars, especially when its combined with the other contributions from the community, can make a huge impact.”

While Denim for a Difference has already started, you can still sign up at https://unitedwayswv.org/events/denim-for-a-difference-day/