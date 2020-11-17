United Way’s Wonderland of Trees event returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The United Way of Southern West Virginia brings some Christmas spirit into our lives with the return of its annual Wonderland of Trees.

People can come by the Summit Bechtel Reserve J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center to take a look at all the trees. Many businesses and organizations came together to make the trees to help fundraise for United Way. Trees will also be auctioned Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Executive Director Megan Legursky said this is a great way to give back and have some fun in a safe way.

“There’s a ton of space, beautiful views, and we have all trees and routes separated to walk through. It’s just a great venue to welcome everybody,” Legursky said.

For online bidding and more information, check out the United Way’s Wonderland page.